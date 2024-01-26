Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

