TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Raymond James

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TXO traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 15,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TXO Partners has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TXO Partners news, Director William H. Adams III purchased 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

