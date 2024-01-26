UBS Group Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $58.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

NYSE:OLN traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. 1,737,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,687. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

