UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.