UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $164.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mitchell Rock acquired 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $227,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after buying an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,781,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

