Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $248.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $235.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $239.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,741. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.25. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

