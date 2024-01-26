United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 3,011,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,573,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,693,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,158,000 after buying an additional 255,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,491,000 after buying an additional 221,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,958,000 after purchasing an additional 153,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,679,000 after purchasing an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

