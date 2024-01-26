United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 EPS.

United Rentals Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $651.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $534.95 and its 200-day moving average is $479.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

