United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.49 and last traded at $47.49. 46,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 189,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 368.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $51,753,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $23,433,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

