Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.08% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $584.31 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
