Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 367256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTI

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a P/E ratio of 133.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.