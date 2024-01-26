US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 744.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

