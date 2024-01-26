Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Critical Survey

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) and Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and Grupo Bimbo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 1.22% 5.92% 3.01% Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Utz Brands and Grupo Bimbo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 8 0 2.67 Grupo Bimbo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $16.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than Grupo Bimbo.

This table compares Utz Brands and Grupo Bimbo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.44 billion 1.66 -$390,000.00 $0.21 81.00 Grupo Bimbo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Bimbo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Utz Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Utz Brands beats Grupo Bimbo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names. The company distributes its products to grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug, and other channels though distributors and direct stores. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands. It operates bakeries and other plants in Mexico, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.