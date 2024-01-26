V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,142. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

