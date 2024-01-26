Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). 45,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.72.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

