Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.16. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 363.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 280,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

