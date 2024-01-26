Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $40.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

