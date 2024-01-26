Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.87 and last traded at C$32.87. 2,785 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.00.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.69.

