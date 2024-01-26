Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.69

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $224.69 and last traded at $224.61, with a volume of 65770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

