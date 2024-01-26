Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.58

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.58 and last traded at $222.46, with a volume of 18172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

