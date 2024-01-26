Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 12-Month High at $222.58

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.58 and last traded at $222.46, with a volume of 18172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.12.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9112 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
