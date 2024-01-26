Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Wedbush

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

