Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DSP

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of DSP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,359. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.