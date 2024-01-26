Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director John Charles Mcconnell Buys 7,800 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,570.60.
Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
