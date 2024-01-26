Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director John Charles Mcconnell Buys 7,800 Shares

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,570.60.

Shares of VIT traded down C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$8.30. 136,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. Victoria Gold Corp has a 12 month low of C$5.55 and a 12 month high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

