Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Up 1.2%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332.50 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.19). Approximately 31,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 214,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50 ($4.14).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VID
Videndum Price Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- AI growth propels semiconductor stocks to new highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Discover leads financial stocks higher, but is trouble lurking?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.