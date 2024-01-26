Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Up 1.2%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332.50 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 329.50 ($4.19). Approximately 31,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 214,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.50 ($4.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Videndum Price Performance

Videndum Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 333.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 413.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.27 million, a PE ratio of 941.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.39.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Featured Stories

