Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $37.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 277,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.80. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Viper Energy by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth $6,552,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.