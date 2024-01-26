Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.77. Viridian Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 137,821 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.58% and a negative net margin of 62,437.76%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after purchasing an additional 342,749 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 516,557 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,856,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 445,898 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

