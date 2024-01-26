Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

