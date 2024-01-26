Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 63,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,771. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.
