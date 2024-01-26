Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of VIRT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. 791,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

