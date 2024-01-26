Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 674.3% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 2,925 shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $50,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.49. 82,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,105. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

