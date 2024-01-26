Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.68 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 18.32%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $244.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virtus Investment Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.