Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $272.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.