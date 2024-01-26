Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

