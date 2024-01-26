Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.20

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 82641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 975,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 173,536 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 103.4% in the third quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.