Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

VC opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

