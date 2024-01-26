Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 125,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 880,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vita Coco Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 23,671 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $711,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,570.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock worth $114,372,088. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

