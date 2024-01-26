Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $56.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 317,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.