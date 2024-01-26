Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.07

Volta Finance (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.17 ($0.07). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.17 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,389 shares changing hands.

Volta Finance Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 33.95.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

