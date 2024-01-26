VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of VSEC opened at $60.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.06. VSE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $231.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 333.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

