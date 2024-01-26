W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $83.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
