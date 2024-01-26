W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $81.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 89,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

