W.W. Grainger (GWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $881.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $558.80 and a one year high of $882.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $824.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

