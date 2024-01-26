WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $13.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKME. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WalkMe by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period.

WalkMe stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 93.27% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

