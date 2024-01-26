Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Warehouse REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

LON:WHR traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.09). 779,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,079. The stock has a market capitalization of £363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.11. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 83.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

