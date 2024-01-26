Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 798 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

