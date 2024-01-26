WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.67% of WD-40 worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.82 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

