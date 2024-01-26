Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.84. 23,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,609. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

