Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,198,000 after acquiring an additional 157,973 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

