Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $14.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Shares of META stock opened at $393.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $143.30 and a 1 year high of $396.15. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 852,175 shares of company stock valued at $291,515,942 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

