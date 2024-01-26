Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.48. CVB Financial has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.